How to sign up for text alerts, other Summit County notifications this wildfire season

The county provides electronic notifications to keep residents informed during emergencies

The county has a special text line for wildfire alerts. To sign up, text “SCFIREINFO” to 888777.

State fire officials warned 2024 could be as devastating a fire year as 2020 or 2012 were in Utah at a press conference June 10.

“So we're just getting everyone prepared as we start to get hotter and to dry out to make sure that they're signed up to get alerts from us in any type of emergency situation,” Summit County spokesperson Derek Siddoway said. “But especially as fire season is top of mind for us right now.”

For general emergency alerts, the county uses a service called Everbridge.

There are two ways to sign up: residents can visit summitcountyalerts.org or download the Everbridge app.

On the app, search for Park City/Summit County Emergency Alerts and input an address and contact information to sign up. Notifications can come via text, email or a phone call.

Spanish-language text alerts are also offered. Text “SUMMITALERTA” to 888777 to sign up.

“That's just the same information that we would send out to SCFireInfo, but also includes in wintertime, storm warnings, road closures, things like that—all in Spanish for our Spanish-speaking community,” Siddoway said.

Siddoway says the county received a rural health equity grant to strengthen the Spanish emergency alerts program and communications. A WhatsApp alert is in development.