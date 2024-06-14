Liquor stores, DMV offices to close Monday in observance of Juneteenth

Summit County’s Criminal Division and the county attorney’s office will also be closed Monday and open on the holiday Wednesday to accommodate court schedules.

All other Summit County offices will be open Monday and closed Wednesday.

Wasatch County libraries will observe the holiday Monday along with Park City and Kamas City offices.

There will be no trash pickup in Wasatch County Monday. Those on the usual Monday route will have garbage picked up Tuesday.

Republic Services trash pickup in Summit County will not be impacted by the federal holiday.

The U.S. Post Office will also be closed Wednesday to observe the Juneteenth holiday. No mail will be delivered except for Priority Express mail.

UPS and FedEx will still offer pickup and delivery services.

Juneteenth is also known as Juneteenth Independence Day, Freedom Day and Emancipation Day. It marks the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.

It was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 and became the first holiday to be approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983.