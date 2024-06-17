© 2024 KPCW

Utah Olympic Park celebrates Olympic Day this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 17, 2024 at 3:12 PM MDT
Utah Olympic Park in Park City

The public is invited to celebrate Olympic Day at the Utah Olympic Park Friday, June 17.

The action-packed afternoon will feature Olympic-themed activities and experiences, Olympic and Paralympic athlete autograph signing and a Flying Ace All Stars pool show.

Participants who visit every free activity will receive free entry into the Flying Ace show.

Activities begin at 3 p.m. and the Flying Aces starts at 6:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games and its governing board will meet Friday amidst the celebrations to receive a bid update.
