Driver injured after dump truck crashes into Tollgate Canyon ravine

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies said the truck carrying rocks failed to navigate a curve on Tollgate Canyon Rd. when it struck a rock and launched into the air.

The dump truck remained airborne as it crossed a small creek and came to rest 200 feet down the ravine against the opposite hillside.

North Summit Fire officials said the 60-year-old driver was pinned inside and had to be extracted. Park City Fire District assisted with the rescue and the driver was transported by air ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital.

Summit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Felicia Sotelo urged drivers to watch their speed when driving on canyon roads.

“Part of Tollgate Canyon Road is paved, but it’s still very narrow, very steep, it’s very windy. A majority of the roads in the area are dirt roads so speed is always a factor on dirt roads. It definitely leads to more situations where people need to be cautious with their driving,” Sotelo said.

North Summit Fire First responders work to rescue dump truck driver who crashed into ravine in Tollgate Canyon.

Authorities are investigating if speed was a factor in the crash. So far, the driver has not been cited.