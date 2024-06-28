Mountainlands housing trust launches 24 affordable units in Silver Creek Village

The new all-affordable apartment complex filled up one day after it received final permitting, said Jason Glidden, Mountainlands’ new executive director.

“I feel kind of guilty standing up here to be honest with you. I’m talking, when I really didn't have a lot to do with this project. So much of the work started five to six years ago, even longer,” Glidden said at the June 28 ribbon-cutting. “So it's been a long time coming. But we're super excited to have 24 families now with homes here that they can afford. But the need is still very large.”

He added there’s currently a waitlist of between 55 and 75 families.

Mineros’ 24 units were offered to people and families making between 25% and 50% of Summit County’s AMI, or the area median income. The median income of a family of four in Summit County was nearly $150,000 last year.

The project’s design includes seven units that are ADA-accessible. Three units are reserved for survivors of domestic violence and three are for unhoused Summit County residents.

“In Silver Creek village, we have now completed about 150 units of condos, apartments and single-family homes,” Mountainlands’ Board President Bob Richer said. “We have changed lives and improved lives—thanks to all who have made this a reality.”

Village Development Group donated the land for the Mineros project, some of which will become a community garden.

Summit County also waived building permit and other fees for the project. The Utah Housing Corporation awarded Mountainlands federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits too.

The building was designed by Elliot Workgroup of Park City, and Pentalon served as general contractor. Raymond James Investment Banking Company, Glacier Bank and the Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund helped with financing.

The Rohwer family was one of the first to apply for Mineros. Tim Rohwer is a composer and music instructor, formerly in the South Summit School District, where his wife Brooke is a teaching assistant.

“It's so valuable for me to feel a part of the community by living here and starting to associate with people that always felt separate when I was living and commuting,” he said. “Now I feel more part of the community.”

That’s not to mention the money he’s saving on rent and gas.

“I don't know if you've heard this joke, but what is the difference between a professional musician and a medium-sized pizza?” Rohwer said. “A medium-sized pizza can feed a family five.”

Now, he and his wife can afford more space for their three young kids. He’s already worked in the South Summit area for nearly a decade, and with secure housing, he’s in it for the long haul.