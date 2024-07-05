© 2024 KPCW

Oakley trailbuilders hosting clean-up day, first look at Weber pathway

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 5, 2024 at 3:27 PM MDT
Southern Summit County can volunteer Saturday, July 13, to help clean up the growing Weber Pathway Trail.

Oakley City leaders and the South Summit Trails Foundation are working on a big idea: connecting Peoa to Oakley and the Uinta Mountains.

Trails foundation co-founder Howard Sorenson estimates the system, which will include 7 miles of trails near and along the Weber River, is about 70% connected. The project has come together through a patchwork process over the past seven years.

The trails have been developed in partnership with the Summit Land Conservancy, which is protecting roughly 200 acres from development.

“We now have what we call a ‘string of pearls’ that begins clear down on Wooden Shoe [Lane] in Peoa,” Sorenson told KPCW.

The public can get a first look and help clean the trails for the summer Saturday, July 13.

Sorenson said they’re focusing on the Stevens Grove trail, which starts a quarter mile down Millrace Road and saw some flooding this year. They’d also like to clean up the section between New Lane Road and Franson Lane, near Oakley’s new Riverbend Park.

“We'll be working on pruning, cutting back the grasses and what have you,” he said. “It's a great opportunity to come out and just see this beautiful new trail system and be a part of sprucing it up to where it's a joy to ride a horse, ride a bike, hike.”

Motorized vehicles are not allowed, but e-bikes are. Sorenson said there haven’t been reports of conflicts or people speeding.

Since the trail system has grown, trailbuilders have renamed it the “Weber River Pathway.” Sections sport handmade signs from Oakley-based Ban Supply Co.

Next year, Sorenson hopes a new bridge can connect Peoa’s Marchant Meadows ranch to the Stevens Grove trail. Trailbuilders will work on final connections at the foot of the Uintas in 2025.

But he said connecting the trails in Oakley’s city center may take years.

The city planning commission is evaluating a master planned development application to completely redevelop the city center. If redevelopment happens, a provision in city code requires a trails component.

Clean-up volunteers should meet at the cell towers on New Lane at 9 a.m. July 13. Sorenson recommends bringing large tree pruners or weed wackers, water and work gloves.
