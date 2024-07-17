North Summit school board puts bond for new high school on ballot

A leaky roof and aging electrical systems, boilers and pipes plague the existing North Summit High School, the school board says.

They believe new construction will be cheaper than repairs, so board members unanimously voted in May to put a bond on the November ballot.

That would fund a new high school to replace the previous one, which was built in 1977.

The board could approve a bond amount at its next meeting on August 14. A public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. that day, said Superintendent Jerre Holmes.

“It'll be a full blown explanation as to where we are and what's happening with the building,” he said, “and where we plan to build the new one.”

The board has said the current conservative estimate for the amount of the bond is up to $100 million. But they’ve said they want to keep costs under triple digits.

Bonding is when governments borrow money by selling promissory notes backed by taxes. That’s why taxpayers have the final say.

Two years ago, Wasatch County issued $150 million in bonds for its second high school.

Factors contributing to how much North Summit decides to bond include different departmental wishlists, soft costs and demolishing the old high school.

If approved, North Summit’s new school would be a few blocks north of the old one. The school district owns 35 acres beneath the ledges, across Industrial Park Road from the Coalville Cemetery.

The August 14 board meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the district offices on Main Street but could move to the high school auditorium if turnout is high. Click here for more information.

The election is Nov. 5.