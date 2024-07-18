How to stay safe in mountain goat country this summer

Utah is home to roughly 1,500 mountain goats who live in high-elevation areas like the Uinta Mountains and the Wasatch Mountain range.

Hikers will most frequently encounter mother and baby mountain goats in the lower-elevation meadow areas where nursery herds graze.

If you see mountain goats, the DWR says to give them plenty of space. Wildlife officials warn the goats will often stand their ground or charge if approached.

If a mountain goat comes toward you, slowly back away. If it continues to approach, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare it away.

Mountain goats can be especially aggressive toward dogs. So, owners should keep dogs leashed and under control at all times.

Before heading out, talk to the land management agency for the area. Hikers can also look for signs at trailheads to know if aggressive mountain goats have been reported nearby.

Find more safety tips on the Wild Aware Utah website.