Government offices, liquor stores closed for Pioneer Day

In Park City, City Hall and administrative offices will be closed, along with the Park City Library.

The MARC will be open regular hours and the ice rink will close an hour early.

Summit County government offices will be closed for Pioneer Day. All Summit County Library locations will also be closed Wednesday.

The Basin Rec. Field house will be open and operate on normal hours.

In Wasatch County, all government buildings and the county library will be closed.

Trash pickup in Wasatch County will be delayed on Wednesday. Summit County trash pickup will not be affected.

U.S. Post Offices and other mail services will run as usual on the state holiday.