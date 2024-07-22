© 2024 KPCW

Government offices, liquor stores closed for Pioneer Day

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 22, 2024 at 2:29 PM MDT
Park City's City Hall.
Parker Malatesta
Park City's City Hall.

After what Utah hopes to be an Olympic Games bid celebration, city and county government offices as well as state liquor stores will be closed for the July 24 Pioneer Day holiday.

In Park City, City Hall and administrative offices will be closed, along with the Park City Library.

The MARC will be open regular hours and the ice rink will close an hour early.

Summit County government offices will be closed for Pioneer Day. All Summit County Library locations will also be closed Wednesday.

The Basin Rec. Field house will be open and operate on normal hours.

In Wasatch County, all government buildings and the county library will be closed.

Trash pickup in Wasatch County will be delayed on Wednesday. Summit County trash pickup will not be affected.

U.S. Post Offices and other mail services will run as usual on the state holiday.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
