Mountain Mediation to host community conversation at Swaner EcoCenter
Mountain Meditation Center in Park City will host a community conversation at Swaner EcoCenter Thursday, July 25.
The conversation will focus on how beliefs, experiences, values and religious worldviews can shape our roles in caring for nature.
Mountain Mediation is a nonprofit that provides mediation and facilitation services to the community.
The group will gather outside overlooking the Swaner Preserve to share their thoughts.
The free event begins at 6 p.m. Mountain Mediation asks those interested to RSVP on the organization’s website.