© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fires spark in Browns Canyon

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 28, 2024 at 3:53 PM MDT
Fires sparked in Browns Canyon Sunday afternoon.
Tom Weaver
Fires sparked in Browns Canyon Sunday afternoon.

Two fires started Sunday afternoon in Browns Canyon near the border of Summit and Wasatch counties.

Summit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Skyler Talbot says South Summit and Park City Fire District crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m.

Talbot said about a mile of Browns Canyon road near state Route 248 had been shut down so firefighters could assess the situation.

Neither the size nor the cause of the fires was known Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.
Summit County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler