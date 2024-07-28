Fires spark in Browns Canyon
Two fires started Sunday afternoon in Browns Canyon near the border of Summit and Wasatch counties.
Summit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Skyler Talbot says South Summit and Park City Fire District crews responded to the scene around 3 p.m.
Talbot said about a mile of Browns Canyon road near state Route 248 had been shut down so firefighters could assess the situation.
Neither the size nor the cause of the fires was known Sunday afternoon.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is available.