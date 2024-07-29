© 2024 KPCW

Tesla driver reportedly brandished gun in road rage incident at I-80/US-40 flyover

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 29, 2024 at 12:40 PM MDT
Utah Highway Patrol

A Utah man was arrested on Highway 40 in Summit County Friday afternoon after a suspected road rage incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, a man driving a gray Tesla near the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 40 brandished a handgun at another driver during an alleged road rage incident Friday afternoon

Both the driver of Tesla and the other driver told police that a road rage incident occurred where the lanes merge, according to the arrest document filed by a deputy with the Summit County Jail.

The incident was reported at about 1 p.m. in a 911 call to dispatchers wit the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. A Utah Highway Patrol officer responded and pulled over the Tesla on Highway 40.

The Tesla driver denied brandishing a firearm, but police did find a black Glock 43 9mm gun that was within his reach in the glove box.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of threatening with a dangerous weapon in a fight, which is a class A misdemeanor. He was later released under his own recognizance. Class A misdemeanors can carry a punishment of up to a year in jail and a fine up to $2,500.

Charges have not been filed against the driver as of Monday afternoon.

After seeing an increase in incidents across the state, this year the Utah Legislature passed a bill increasing penalties and fines for road rage. That law went into effect on July 1.
Summit County
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta