High Valley Transit launches Jeremy Ranch-Silver Creek Village bus line

The new 108 line follows the same route as the 101 between Jeremy Ranch and the Kimball Junction transit center.

But after Kimball, it continues east along Bitner Road and Highland Drive to Silver Creek Village.

High Valley Transit High Valley Transit's 108 bus services the Jeremy Ranch park and ride, Silver Creek Village and over 30 stops in between.

It services 38 total stops, 13 of which are new.

Launching the 108 line is the last item on a slate of bus route changes High Valley rolled out this year.

One was reducing the 101 bus frequency from every 15 to every 30 minutes.

The 108 runs every 30 minutes as well, which High Valley says will compensate for the reduced service between Jeremy Ranch and Kimball Junction, where the two routes overlap.

The 108’s launch was delayed a couple months while High Valley hired additional drivers.

The district started the routeJuly 29, the same day the 101 stopped servicing Junction Commons, previously called the Outlets Park City.

The 108 will still service the outlet mall.

And riders can now track all of High Valley Transit’s buses in real-time by downloading the ETA SPOT app.