Summit County Sheriff's Office searching for witness

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 1, 2024 at 4:04 PM MDT
The hit and run occurred around 9:15 on the morning of June 27.
Google Maps
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a witness to a hit-and-run incident near Peoa.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden says a car hit a cyclist on state Route 32 near mile marker 21 on the morning of June 27.

A driver going the opposite direction witnessed the collision and stopped to check on the injured cyclist.

The witness left the scene without sharing his contact information or identity.

The county attorney’s office would like to speak with the witness and has asked the public for any information that could help identify him.

The sheriff’s office says he was driving a tan or gold midsize pickup truck.

Anyone with information can contact Chief Investigator Travis Hopper at 435-321-3618.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver