Summit County Sheriff's Office searching for witness

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden says a car hit a cyclist on state Route 32 near mile marker 21 on the morning of June 27.

A driver going the opposite direction witnessed the collision and stopped to check on the injured cyclist.

The witness left the scene without sharing his contact information or identity.

The county attorney’s office would like to speak with the witness and has asked the public for any information that could help identify him.

The sheriff’s office says he was driving a tan or gold midsize pickup truck.

Anyone with information can contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can contact Chief Investigator Travis Hopper at 435-321-3618.