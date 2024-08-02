Summit County life expectancy, overall health exceeds state average

At 85.5 years, Summit County exceeds average life expectancy in Utah and across the U.S., both of which are below 80.

And it scores higher than nearly every other Utah county on the Utah Healthy Places Index.

“Our zip code matters more than our genetic code when it comes to our length and our quality of life,” Summit County Health Department Deputy Director Kendra Babitz told the Summit County Council July 31.

The UHPI looks at socioeconomic factors that influence health, including transportation, healthcare, housing and education access.

The more favorable those conditions, the healthier people are, Babitz says.

Summit County leads Utah in the number of people with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and it scores the highest on the hardship index, which looks at how impoverished or wealthy a community is.

The other category where Summit County leads the state is tree canopy.

“We know that tree canopy reduces stress; it reduces heat; has cleaner air; helps people feel more comfortable going outside, recreating, connecting, socializing with their neighbors,” Babitz said. “And this particular indicator is weighted by where people live in the county.”

So Summit County has trees close to people—it’s not just winning because it has the Uinta Mountains.

The Utah Healthy Places Index does show inequality within the county, though.

Park City and the Snyderville Basin are in the 100th percentile—the healthiest area in the state. Eastern Summit County is above average but still lower in the 58th percentile.

But, eastern Summit County beats western Summit County on two metrics that improve health outcomes: housing conditions and a clean environment.

The Park City area clearly shines when it comes to economics: 9 in 10 are above poverty and employed, and the average income is the highest in the state.