Lindsey Vonn visits Winter Sports School to outline her foundation’s curriculum with students

Olympic alpine ski racer and Park City resident Vonn started her foundation to help young girls develop grit. Vonn told Winter Sports School students Friday she also wanted to inspire young athletes.

“I met Picabo Street when I was nine years old, and she inspired me to want to be an Olympian," she said. "And I feel like so many athletes are in a position where they have the ability to inspire and help, and they don't, and so I want to give back what she gave to me all of you.”

Vonn said she wishes she could’ve gone to the Winter Sports School, which is part of the reason for the partnership. It's the only public charter high school in the nation with an academic calendar from April through November. The unique schedule helps winter athletes pursue their athletic endeavors.

Vonn signed autographs for students before introducing the #STRONGgirls curriculum. The program has six areas of focus: mind, body, relationships, confidence, leadership and grit. Of all of them, Vonn said grit is the most important.

“Grit is not about succeeding. It's not about winning the Olympics," she said. "It's about trying your best no matter what is thrown at you, whether it's injuries or family or personal, no matter what it is, we all have to want to strive to be better every day.”

Five foundation ambassadors also described what each area means to them, including Olympic snowboarder Tessa Maud, twin snowboarders Barrett and Devin Hendrix, and ski racers Sofia Levaratto and Emily Grace.

Grace said the curriculum’s grit component really resonates with her. As an example, she shared a story from a slalom ski race she entered at 10 years old. At the time, racers could still hike back around a gate if they missed it and not be disqualified. She skied out gates twice and hiked around. By the end, Grace said she was in tears, but still finished the race.

“I was talking to my mom about this, like, what I was gonna say about the grit and stuff, and she told me, that was her favorite race I have ever done, not the ones where I did good, it's the one where I got last, but I refused to quit," Grace said. "So I think grit can be defined as simply the refusal to quit.”

Maud said the strong body part of the curriculum is also essential for young athletes. Most athletes will experience an injury, but Maud said they can be avoided by listening to your body. There was an instance where she felt the conditions were wrong, but others put pressure on her to continue practicing. Maud ended up tearing her ACL and couldn’t get back on the snow for 11 months.

“It all came down to not listening to my body," she said. "I knew I shouldn't have been doing what I was doing, but I had outside influences.”

While the #STRONGgirls program is geared toward empowering young girls, the Winter Sports School will include the entire student body in the curriculum.

Juniors and seniors will be selected to help lead the student body through the program. Leaders will be selected by the Student Support Team leadership at the school based on an application and their demonstrated leadership at the school.