Torrential rains flood Coalville homes over weekend

North Summit Fire Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser said the waters came down from the north through Spring Hollow Canyon.

“It starts up there at the top of the ledges, and just collected coming down,” he said. “Debris got caught in it, it came under Chalk Creek Road, and then right outside of that, the debris built up against a fence.”

The flood waters closed the roughly mile-long stretch of Chalk Creek Road between 425 East and Border Station Road from about 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Rowser confirmed four homes were affected and said more may have seen high waters farther down the road. The most common issue was water getting into basements.

He said homeowners should call 911 if waters threaten utilities, especially water heaters, furnaces or electrical outlets.

“That's something none of these homeowners have thought about until we got there and said, ‘Hey, we need to secure these utilities,’” Rowser said. “We don't want secondary issues to happen.”

If someone is experiencing flooding, the North Summit Fire District does have a truck equipped with pumps to help remove water. And Rowser recommends staying away from the water, which can be travelling quickly.

“But one of the nice things about the North Summit area is neighbors just come and help,” Rowser added.

And in one case, a homeowner had the wherewithal to block their door with one-ton bales of hay.