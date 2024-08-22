Couple pressing charges after accusing Park City Airbnb host of keying cars

The host, 44-year-old Curtis James Thornhill, is charged with two third-degree felony counts of property damage.

And Park City police say Thornhill called them the night of Feb. 3, 2024, after a disagreement with a couple staying at his property on Deer Valley Drive.

Charging documents state the couple brought their dog, but Thornhill does not allow pets on the property.

He allegedly “called the police, turned off the heat and periodically set off the house alarm.”

That same night, prosecutors say Thornhill carved profanities into the hoods of the couple’s Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Jetta. The renters claim repair estimates later came in over $2,000 and $3,000, respectively.

The couple left the Airbnb Feb. 3, opting for a Salt Lake City hotel instead.

Investigators say the property’s surveillance video appears to show Thornhill entering the garage where the RAV4 was parked. They also say he arrived before the police and left after them, and ADT records show he activated the house alarm remotely.

KPCW could not reach Thornhill for comment Aug. 22 but did locate the Airbnb listing, which states pets are not allowed. Guests have left four reviews since February, all five stars.

It’s not clear whether he has a lawyer, but an initial appearance in 3rd District Court is set for Sept. 27. Third-degree felonies carry prison terms up to five years or fines up to $5,000.