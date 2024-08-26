Judge to rule whether Kouri Richins stands trial for murder

Kouri Richins, the Kamas mom of three accused of killing her husband Eric Richins, was in court Aug. 26 for day one of her preliminary hearing. It will determine if she will stand trial for murder, as well as drugs and financial charges.

Kouri Richins Prelim Day 1.mp4

Third District Court scheduled three days for the hearing; however, after one day of testimony, the prosecution rested its case. Neither the Summit County Attorney’s Office nor Richins’ defense team say they will call any more witnesses.

A detective, digital forensics expert and forensic accountant took the stand, but two other witnesses prosecutors wanted to testify didn’t.

In a bench brief filed the Friday before the hearing, prosecutors said they wanted to call Eric Richins’ business partner and friend to testify. They claim he called both of them on Valentine’s Day 2022—the day Kouri Richins allegedly first tried to poison him with fentanyl.

Richins’ defense team intended to object to their testimony because it’s hearsay, the court papers state.

Rick Bowmer / Pool AP Forensic accountant Brooke Karrington, testifies during a hearing for Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Silver Summit.

Prosecutors argue hearsay restrictions are looser during preliminary hearings than at trial. But after a two-hour closed-door discussion with Judge Richard Mrazik and the defense team, Eric Richins’ two friends were left off the witness list.

They’d been expected to testify Eric Richins believed his wife tried to kill him in February 2022, weeks before he was ultimately found dead with five times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his system.

Some of those details were covered in digital forensics consultant Chris Kotrodimos’ testimony about phone records. Those records include logs of Kouri Richins’ movement and phone activity shortly after 3 a.m. March 4, 2022, around the time of Eric Richins’ death at the family home but before she called 911.

Rick Bowmer / Pool AP Prosecutor Brad Bloodworth speaks during a hearing for Kouri Richins, a Kamas mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Silver Summit.

Defense attorney Wendy Lewis points out that investigators never found fentanyl in the house or found pills testing positive for fentanyl. Chief Prosecutor Brad Bloodworth counters that tests of a bag of THC gummies found at the home “indicate” fentanyl—meaning they tested positive for fentanyl precursors or related substances.

And the state has sworn statements from a housekeeper Kouri Richins employed saying she sold Richins fentanyl.

While cross-examining Summit County Det. Jeff O’Driscoll, Lewis raised the issue of whether the housekeeper was lying for a reduced sentence in an unrelated drug case.

After the state’s forensic accountant Brooke Karrington testified, defense attorney Kathy Nester also pointed out that Eric Richins’ family previously employed her.

The family hired her for help in their civil cases, but she says she hasn’t spoken with Eric Richins' family for one year now. Her testimony related to Kouri Richins’ alleged financial crimes.

Rick Bowmer / Pool AP Kouri Richins, left, a Kamas mother of three who wrote a children's book about coping with grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him, speaks to her attorney, Kathy Nester, during a hearing Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Silver Summit.

Besides attempted and aggravated murder and drug charges, Richins is charged with mortgage fraud, forgery and insurance fraud. Prosecutors have brought 11 felonies in all, more than enough to put Richins in jail for life if she’s convicted.

A year and a half after her arrest, she may learn on Aug. 27 if she’ll be put on trial.

Aug. 26, at the end of day one’s testimony, the judge said he would like to wait one day before ruling to confirm Richins is waiving her right to testify.

The second day of her preliminary hearing begins at 10 a.m. at the Silver Summit courthouse. Richins is being held without bond in the Summit County jail.