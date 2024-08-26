© 2024 KPCW

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District receives environmental awards

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 26, 2024 at 3:31 PM MDT
Silver Creek Water Reclamation Facility in the Snyderville Basin is one of the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District's treatment facilities.
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District
The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District has received two national environmental achievement awards at a conference in Buffalo, New York.

East Canyon Water Reclamation Facility is one of Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District's treatment facilities in Jeremy Ranch.
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District
The district was honored last month by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies at a July 24 ceremony with two Platinum Peak Performance awards for its adherence to regulations and consistent, conscientious approach to protect human health and the local environment year after year.

The first award recognized the East Canyon Water Reclamation Facility for its full compliance with all environmental permit requirements for 20 years.

The second recognized the Silver Creek Water Reclamation facilities for its compliance for 21 years.
