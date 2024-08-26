Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District receives environmental awards

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District East Canyon Water Reclamation Facility is one of Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District's treatment facilities in Jeremy Ranch.

The district was honored last month by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies at a July 24 ceremony with two Platinum Peak Performance awards for its adherence to regulations and consistent, conscientious approach to protect human health and the local environment year after year.

The first award recognized the East Canyon Water Reclamation Facility for its full compliance with all environmental permit requirements for 20 years.

The second recognized the Silver Creek Water Reclamation facilities for its compliance for 21 years.