Deer Valley, Park City Mountain to reduce summer operations

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 28, 2024 at 4:02 PM MDT
The dog days of summer are nearly over and with it, Deer Valley and Park City Mountain are winding down their summer activities.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Red Pine Gondola and Cabriolet at Canyons Village will close. Park City Mountain will continue to run the Payday Lift, Crescent Chair and Adventure Park Activities Thursday through Sunday.

Park City Mountain summer operations will fully close Oct. 6

Starting Monday, Aug. 2, Deer Valley Resort summer operations will be reduced to Friday through Sunday.

Weekend operations will continue through Sept. 22 conditions permitting.
