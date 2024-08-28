Deer Valley, Park City Mountain to reduce summer operations

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Red Pine Gondola and Cabriolet at Canyons Village will close. Park City Mountain will continue to run the Payday Lift, Crescent Chair and Adventure Park Activities Thursday through Sunday.

Park City Mountain summer operations will fully close Oct. 6

Starting Monday, Aug. 2, Deer Valley Resort summer operations will be reduced to Friday through Sunday.

Weekend operations will continue through Sept. 22 conditions permitting.