Save People Save Wildlife adds new statues to SR224

The two moose calves are now on the right side of the road going toward Park City before the Cutter Lane stoplight.

President of Save People Save Wildlife Erin Ferguson says the statues commemorate the loss of the mother moose in September 2023 that left her two calves orphaned.

Ferguson says the nonprofit also placed two deer silhouettes by Silver Springs pond on the east side of the highway. They can be seen by drivers heading out of town.

Installed Thursday and paid for by the organization’s donors, the additions increase the total number of reflective statues to 10.

The statues first appeared on SR224 last year after Save People Save Wildlife donated a pair of elk silhouettes to the city.

The 9-foot-tall elk are designed to show the animal’s shape and remind drivers that area wildlife may be crossing the road. Around the same time, two deer statues were installed near the Swaner EcoPreserve.

A few months later the animal advocacy group installed two reflective moose at the intersection of Cutter Lane and SR224.