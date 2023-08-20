Local nonprofit reminds people to be aware of wildlife when driving

This year, Save People Save Wildlife installed reflective silhouettes of moose, elk, and deer along state Route 224 in hopes to make drivers aware of frequent animal crossings.

Erin Ferguson with Save People Save Wildlife explained that an average of 30,000 vehicles drive along SR 224 daily.

“In the state it is the fifth worst hotspot for wildlife-vehicle collisions, meaning the fifth highest number of wildlife-vehicle collisions occur in that corridor, especially between milepost seven and eight, which is the McPolin Farm area.”

The Utah Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph in the corridor to slow down traffic and decrease vehicle and animal collisions.

But Ferguson said these are just baby steps.

“As indicated by the moose and her calf that were killed over the weekend, it’s not effective.”

Ferguson was referring to an incident earlier this week when a mother moose and her calf were crossing state Route 224 and were struck by an oncoming car.

Along with the moose death on SR224, a deer was hit and killed by the Park City Nursery.

In addition to deer and moose on the road, bear sightings are on the rise. A police report from last Thursday noted a black bear on Marsac Avenue close to the winter gate by the Mid Mountain Trailhead. Another bear was spotted last Friday on Silver King Dr. and wandered into the Glenwood Cemetery.

Wild Aware Utah says if you encounter a bear on the trails or in a residential area that it is important to understand bear behavior .

If a black bear stands up, grunts, moans, or makes other sounds, it is not being aggressive. These are ways a bear gets a better look or smell or expresses interest.

They advise you to stand your ground and never back up, lie down or play dead with a black bear. Make yourself look bigger and stay calm. Give the bear a chance to leave but also be prepared to use bear spray or another deterrent if necessary.

Wild Aware Utah also warns drivers to slow down and heed warning signs in areas with high wildlife traffic. They say to watch for movement along the roadway, especially at dawn and dusk when it is more difficult to see the animals.

If you see one deer, there will likely be more.