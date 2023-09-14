Young moose relocated after mother killed by car on 224

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources was on state Route 224 Thursday looking for the two young moose orphaned after their mother was hit by a car Tuesday night near Cutter Lane.

Connor Thomas / KPCW The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources sent multiple trucks to state Route 224 Thursday, where they searched for the twin moose for a couple of hours.

DWR Outreach Manager Scott Root said the moose were found on opposite sides of the road.

“They're looking for their mom,” Root said. “And it's a busy area and I don't know if they would survive very long if they keep crossing that busy road.”

So the Utah DWR relocated them to an area nearby.

“We keep them here within the same region, so they're not too far away,” Root said. “But we definitely don't want them in Park City with all the traffic.”

Encountering wildlife while driving on Utah roads is a real possibility. What do you do if you strike an animal while driving? Follow these steps from the @utahdwr.#ZeroFatalities #BacktoBasics #DriveSafe #UDOT

📷 : @utahhighwaypatrol & @ZeroFatalities pic.twitter.com/hWT7iz0kZ4 — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) September 12, 2023

He said the relocation went well. DWR officials tranquilized the two moose and loaded them to a horse trailer, with their heads elevated. Root said, once in the trailer, they were revived and seemed to be in perfect health.

Connor Thomas / KPCW DWR officials search for the moose on the east side of state Route 224.

Root said the moose, which were born this year, will be able to survive on their own. They’re eating plants already and don’t need their mother’s milk.

“I think a lot of the Park City residents know about these twin calves, and [there is] a lot of concern,” he said. “So there's a happy ending—as happy as it can be. They’re going to be together, in a wonderful habitat: plenty of water, plenty of vegetation.”

The important thing, he said, is they have each other.