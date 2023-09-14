© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Young moose relocated after mother killed by car on 224

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM MDT
The two calves cross state Route 224 after Wednesday morning after their mother was killed near Cutter Lane.
Andrea Buchanan
/
KPCW
The two calves are in a similar habitat nearby, and the Department of Wildlife Resources said they are old enough to survive on their own.

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources was on state Route 224 Thursday looking for the two young moose orphaned after their mother was hit by a car Tuesday night near Cutter Lane.

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources sent multiple trucks to state Route 224 Thursday, where they searched for the twin moose for a couple of hours.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
DWR Outreach Manager Scott Root said the moose were found on opposite sides of the road.

“They're looking for their mom,” Root said. “And it's a busy area and I don't know if they would survive very long if they keep crossing that busy road.”

So the Utah DWR relocated them to an area nearby.

“We keep them here within the same region, so they're not too far away,” Root said. “But we definitely don't want them in Park City with all the traffic.” 

He said the relocation went well. DWR officials tranquilized the two moose and loaded them to a horse trailer, with their heads elevated. Root said, once in the trailer, they were revived and seemed to be in perfect health.

DWR officials search for the moose on the east side of state Route 224.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Root said the moose, which were born this year, will be able to survive on their own. They’re eating plants already and don’t need their mother’s milk.

“I think a lot of the Park City residents know about these twin calves, and [there is] a lot of concern,” he said. “So there's a happy ending—as happy as it can be. They’re going to be together, in a wonderful habitat: plenty of water, plenty of vegetation.”

The important thing, he said, is they have each other.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
