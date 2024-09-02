© 2024 KPCW

Semi truck fire halts traffic in Parleys Canyon

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 2, 2024 at 12:13 PM MDT
UDOT

A semi truck caught fire on I-80 near Foothill Drive Monday, shutting down westbound traffic in Parleys Canyon.

Update, 4 p.m.: Interstate 80 had not yet reopened and the Utah Department of Transporation estimated cleanup wouldn't be complete until 6:15 p.m. Backups reached as far east as Summit Park.

A second accident occurred on the westbound side of the highway near Mountain Dell around 3 p.m. and blocked the right shoulder.

The truck caught fire around 11 a.m. Monday at mile point 128, near the I-215 intersection. All westbound I-80 lanes are closed. Traffic is being diverted to the I-215 ramp.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the rear axle of the truck caught fire. "Driver was able to get it stopped and get the cab of the truck separated from the trailer," Roden said.

A semi truck fire in Parleys Canyon closed I-80 westbound near the Foothill Drive exit Monday, Sept. 2, just after 11 a.m. Unified Fire Authority reported the truck's brakes sparked the fire. The driver safely pulled over, disconnected the truck from the trailer and no one was injured.
A semi truck fire in Parleys Canyon closed I-80 westbound near the Foothill Drive exit Monday, Sept. 2, just after 11 a.m. Unified Fire Authority reported the truck's brakes sparked the fire. The driver safely pulled over, disconnected the truck from the trailer and no one was injured.
A semi truck fire in Parleys Canyon closed I-80 westbound near the Foothill Drive exit Monday, Sept. 2, just after 11 a.m. Unified Fire Authority reported the truck's brakes sparked the fire. The driver safely pulled over, disconnected the truck from the trailer and no one was injured.
A semi truck fire in Parleys Canyon closed I-80 westbound near the Foothill Drive exit Monday, Sept. 2, just after 11 a.m. Unified Fire Authority reported the truck's brakes sparked the fire. The driver safely pulled over, disconnected the truck from the trailer and no one was injured.
A semi truck fire in Parleys Canyon closed I-80 westbound near the Foothill Drive exit Monday, Sept. 2, just after 11 a.m. Unified Fire Authority reported the truck's brakes sparked the fire. The driver safely pulled over, disconnected the truck from the trailer and no one was injured.
He said the driver is safe and no other injuries were reported.

Roden estimates the scene will be clear around 2 p.m.

Summit County
