Summit County deputies seek suspect in second Silver Springs auto theft

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office believes it’s found the culprit in two auto thefts and three burglaries the night of July 14.

But spokesperson Sgt. Skyler Talbot said another auto theft from the same neighborhood on July 18 is likely unrelated.

The suspect charged for the July 14 thefts, 26-year-old Benjamin Jordan Quaid, was arrested July 18 in Salt Lake City on a separate active warrant. Quaid allegedly admitted to the July 14 auto break-ins, but not the one occurring the same day of his arrest.

Residents told KPCW a Toyota 4Runner was stolen in the latter case and that guns were inside. The incident is under investigation, Talbot said.

“We really urge people to be mindful of what they're leaving in their car,” the sergeant recommended. “Don't leave those high price items or valuable items in plain view; certainly don't leave your vehicle unlocked.”

He adds that it’s difficult to predict when these incidents might happen. Thefts in any given place ebb and flow.

“It's difficult to really put any kind of timetable or pattern together, because there's really not one,” he said. “These sorts of things are crimes of opportunity.”

The sheriff’s office was able to return much of the personal property stolen from Silver Springs-area residents on July 14.