Summit County U.S. 40 to I-80 flyover closing for three weeks

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 13, 2024 at 11:52 AM MDT
Google Maps
The ramp connects U.S. Highway 40 to Interstate 80.

Sunday's closure has been planned to finish repairs after the single-lane closure.

Sept. 15 at 6 a.m., the flyover between westbound U.S. Highway 40 and westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County’s Silver Creek area will close for three weeks.

The Utah Department of Transportation says it’s to excavate the ramp, install a new road base and repave it. Construction schedules are weather-dependent, UDOT says.

The detour is the same as with previous flyover closures. Motorists must go to the signal at the bottom of Silver Creek Road and turn left to enter I-80 west.

The flyover repaving comes at the end of a summer initiative UDOT has dubbed “BridgeFest.” It’s repairing or replacing more than 60 bridges around the state.

“BridgeFest is like the Utah Coachella,” a UDOT social media post explained. “But instead of a concert, it’s construction.”

Repaving began on the flyover June 24, bringing it down to a single lane. The three-week closure to finish repairs comes about a month later than planned.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Connor Thomas
