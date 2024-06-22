UDOT Summit County construction to impact I-80, US-40 starting Monday

The Utah Department of Transportation says the construction on I-80 and US-40 is to improve infrastructure and safety.

Beginning Monday only one lane of the eastbound I-80 off-ramp to Kimball Junction will be open while UDOT crews repave the exit and improve storm drains. The ramp will be reduced to a single lane as needed until late fall.

Asphalt repairs on US-40 also begin June 24. The Highway 40 westbound flyover ramp to westbound I-80 will have shifting traffic patterns during repairs. The flyover will close again in late July or early August for three weeks to continue construction.

Sections of concrete on Highway 40 will also be replaced starting July 8 from state Route 248 to I-80. UDOT reports it will use rapid-set concrete to keep lane closures to a minimum.

Highway 40 will experience daytime single-lane closures as needed throughout the project during low-traffic hours.

Construction on the state Route 248 interchange will begin in mid-July. UDOT plans to upgrade storm drains, reconstruct the pedestrian ramp and widen east and westbound off-ramps by exit 4 toward Park City. The work will close the shoulder and shift travel lanes.

Construction will happen around the clock. UDOT crews will work Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday to Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The projects are expected to be completed late this fall. Here's more information and real-time traffic updates.