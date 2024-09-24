© 2024 KPCW

Autumn brings vibrant colors to Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 24, 2024 at 5:05 PM MDT
The leaves change above Canyons Village.
Connor Thomas
The leaves change above Canyons Village.

Sunday was the first day of fall, and trees across Summit and Wasatch counties are rapidly changing color.

As temperatures drop and the amount of sunlight decreases, plants respond by transforming their leaves into brilliant shades of yellow, orange and red.

Utahns can glimpse the fall colors on hikes around Cascade Springs near Heber, up Guardsman Pass above Park City, in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, and many more.

Visit Utah also has a list of scenic drives.

Local fall foliage is expected to be most vibrant at the end of September and beginning of October.
