Autumn brings vibrant colors to Wasatch Back

As temperatures drop and the amount of sunlight decreases, plants respond by transforming their leaves into brilliant shades of yellow, orange and red.

Utahns can glimpse the fall colors on hikes around Cascade Springs near Heber, up Guardsman Pass above Park City, in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, and many more.

Visit Utah also has a list of scenic drives .

Local fall foliage is expected to be most vibrant at the end of September and beginning of October.