Snyderville Basin residents invited to general plan open house

The open house Oct. 1 is the first of a number of Summit County efforts to involve westside residents in rewriting their general plan.

There are two county general plans: one for eastern Summit County and the other for the Snyderville Basin. Eastern Summit County's open houses happened in June, so it's the basin's turn.

“Typically speaking, a general plan is not the law,” county planner Madlyn McDonough told KPCW. “It's not the rules, but it does help to shape those rules.”

Those binding rules are found in the official development code, which planning commissions write and rewrite. Commissioners look to the general plan when making those legislative decisions.

McDonough says residents gave helpful suggestions through last year’s OurSummit visioning process. Those will help guide this general plan update. And now the county wants more.

“The reason why we're asking more questions now as we go through the process of updating the general plans is that we need to be able to figure out more concretely, the ‘when,’ ‘where’ and ‘how’ of implementing some of the policies that came out of the visioning process into specific communities,” McDonough said.



The rundown

Snyderville Basin residents are invited to the open house at the Sheldon Richins Building auditorium in Kimball Junction from 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.

That’s also when planning staff will ask the county for input in an online survey at summitcounty.org/GeneralPlans open until Nov. 18.

And residents can get more information at online open houses between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28. The online open houses will have similar information to the in-person ones.

On Oct. 24, residents will be able to chat virtually with the Summit County Planning Department. Log onto Zoom between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at https://summitcountyut.zoom.us/j/94392039961 | Meeting ID: 943 9203 9961.