Utah candidates to debate environmental issues at Citizens’ Climate Lobby forum

FULL INTERIEW: Tracy Harden with the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Listen • 12:38

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby aims to empower Utahns to work together on climate policy. The nonprofit will host a forum to help voters understand candidates’ positions on climate and environmental issues.

Climate lobby member Tracy Harden said questions will cover everything from traffic concerns to affordable housing.

“What are some ideas and means to reduce traffic coming in and out of Park City from an emissions standpoint?” she said. “Affordable housing will also impact the number of people who are commuting in and out of town.”

Harden said candidates will also be asked about a climate fund initiative to reduce methane gas from local landfills. State level climate questions about water resource management impacts on the Great Salt Lake, air quality and energy usage will also be covered.

The forum will feature Summit County Council candidates Megan McKenna, Ari Ioannides, Roger Armstrong and Tory Welch.

Candidates in the race for the Utah House of Representatives will also be there. Kris Campbell is running to represent District 4 covering parts of Summit, Daggett, Duchesne, Morgan and Rich counties. Julie Monahan is running to represent District 59 covering Summit and Wasatch counties.

Incumbent Republican Representatives Kera Birkeland and Mike Kohler don’t plan to attend.

“Kera will be over in Germany to understand how Germany is applying regenerative agricultural practices. So, we won't be able to have her,” Harden said. “Mike Kohler, unfortunately, has not responded to requests to participate.”

Chris Cherniak, co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth, will moderate the forum before the audience will get to ask their own questions.

The event is Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Jim Santy Auditorium from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The forum will not be recorded or streamed live.