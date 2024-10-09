© 2024 KPCW

Summit County school board candidates share views with residents at 2024 forum

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
KPCW, community partners host Summit County Council candidate forum
KPCW, community partners host Summit County Council school board candidate forum

KPCW, The Park Record and the Park City Community Foundation are partnering to help voters get to know candidates this Monday.

The forum will be at the Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.

School board candidates in Summit County’s three school districts - North Summit, South Summit and Park City - have been invited.

Board of education seats are districted; each candidate represents a portion of their particular area. Seats 1, 2 and 3 are on the ballot in all three districts. South Summit is voting for seat 5 too.

Those mostly cover eastern Summit County’s incorporated areas: Henefer, Coalville, Hoytsville, Oakley, Kamas and Francis, plus Woodland. In the Park City School District, those seats include everything south of Interstate 80 except Pinebrook and Summit Park.

Click here to see where your district is.

At the forum, candidates will deliver opening and closing remarks and answer questions from moderators and the audience.

The forum will be recorded and streamed live on KPCW’s Facebook page.

Mail-in ballots go out the next day, on Tuesday. The general election is Nov. 5.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas