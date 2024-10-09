Summit County school board candidates share views with residents at 2024 forum

The forum will be at the Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.

School board candidates in Summit County’s three school districts - North Summit, South Summit and Park City - have been invited.

Board of education seats are districted; each candidate represents a portion of their particular area. Seats 1, 2 and 3 are on the ballot in all three districts. South Summit is voting for seat 5 too.

Those mostly cover eastern Summit County’s incorporated areas: Henefer, Coalville, Hoytsville, Oakley, Kamas and Francis, plus Woodland. In the Park City School District, those seats include everything south of Interstate 80 except Pinebrook and Summit Park.

At the forum, candidates will deliver opening and closing remarks and answer questions from moderators and the audience.

The forum will be recorded and streamed live on KPCW’s Facebook page .

Mail-in ballots go out the next day, on Tuesday. The general election is Nov. 5.