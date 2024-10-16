© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

No vote on ‘West Hills’ this year, boundaries redrawn for second time

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 16, 2024 at 4:18 PM MDT
West Hills is a proposed town between Kamas and Hideout in eastern Summit County
Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office
West Hills is a proposed town between Kamas and Hideout in eastern Summit County

What could be Summit County's newest town just changed again.

The latest boundaries for Summit County’s newest town contain fewer acres, and for sponsor and real estate attorney Derek Anderson, hopefully more people.

The outline of West Hills, a proposed town between Kamas and Hideout, has changed a handful of times now. The latest redraw was needed after Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson’s office said Anderson’s previous iteration didn’t have the required 100 people to proceed with incorporation.

The new map, submitted Oct. 11, spans 3,600 acres. It’s about 400 fewer than last time and 200 more than the original map.

The latest iteration of West Hills, submitted Oct. 11, is about
1 of 2  — Screenshot 2024-10-16 161226.png
The latest iteration of West Hills, submitted Oct. 11, is about 3,600 acres.
Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office
The first wholesale redraw of West Hills' boundaries did not have enough people to proceed with incorporation.
2 of 2  — Screenshot 2024-08-02 163744.png
The first wholesale redraw of West Hills' boundaries did not have enough people to proceed with incorporation.
Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office

Different property owners have opted out along the way. Now all residents are locked in. Both windows to request exclusion from the Lt. Governor’s Office have closed.

If the state finds West Hills’ new boundaries meet code, then LRB Public Finance advisors will determine if it can raise enough taxes to balance a budget.

That means incorporation won’t be on the ballot until next November, at the earliest. This year’s ballots were mailed Oct. 15.

One more public hearing is required before the proposed town can progress to a vote. Only residents who live within the proposed town boundaries will get to vote whether West Hills becomes Summit County’s newest town.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas