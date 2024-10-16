No vote on ‘West Hills’ this year, boundaries redrawn for second time

The latest boundaries for Summit County’s newest town contain fewer acres, and for sponsor and real estate attorney Derek Anderson, hopefully more people.

The outline of West Hills, a proposed town between Kamas and Hideout, has changed a handful of times now. The latest redraw was needed after Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson’s office said Anderson’s previous iteration didn’t have the required 100 people to proceed with incorporation.

The new map, submitted Oct. 11, spans 3,600 acres. It’s about 400 fewer than last time and 200 more than the original map.

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2024-10-16 161226.png The latest iteration of West Hills, submitted Oct. 11, is about 3,600 acres. Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office 2 of 2 — Screenshot 2024-08-02 163744.png The first wholesale redraw of West Hills' boundaries did not have enough people to proceed with incorporation. Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office

Different property owners have opted out along the way. Now all residents are locked in. Both windows to request exclusion from the Lt. Governor’s Office have closed.

If the state finds West Hills’ new boundaries meet code, then LRB Public Finance advisors will determine if it can raise enough taxes to balance a budget.

That means incorporation won’t be on the ballot until next November, at the earliest. This year’s ballots were mailed Oct. 15.

One more public hearing is required before the proposed town can progress to a vote. Only residents who live within the proposed town boundaries will get to vote whether West Hills becomes Summit County’s newest town.