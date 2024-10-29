© 2024 KPCW

UHP seizes 80 pounds of pot, thousands of pills in Summit County traffic stop

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 29, 2024 at 4:35 PM MDT
State troopers seized 83 pounds of marijuana, thousands of MDMA pills, six bags of magic mushrooms and other illegal substances just east of Silver Creek Junction on Interstate 80.
Utah Highway Patrol
Troopers found 83 pounds of marijuana; six large vacuum-sealed bags of psilocybin mushrooms; 4,000 MDMA or Ecstasy pills; 200 THC cartridges; three dozen packages of edibles; plus multiple pre-rolled joints.

Duane Joseph Lee, 50, of California, was traveling east on Interstate 80 Oct. 27, just past U.S. Highway 40, when the Utah Highway Patrol clocked him going 10 over the speed limit.

The drugs were allegedly contained in large duffels in a Lexus sedan.
Utah Highway Patrol
Court papers filed Oct. 28 say a state trooper stopped Lee, smelled marijuana and searched his vehicle.

According to UHP, the search revealed 83 pounds of marijuana; six large vacuum-sealed bags of psilocybin mushrooms; 4,000 MDMA or Ecstasy pills; 200 THC cartridges; three dozen packages of edibles; plus multiple pre-rolled joints.

Lee was identified by his California driver’s license, however, his final destination was unclear.

He's charged with three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. Third District Judge Richard Mrazik has ordered he be held in the county jail without bond.

Two of Lee’s charges are second-degree felonies, the other is third degree. He faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

An initial appearance date had not been scheduled as of Tuesday.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
