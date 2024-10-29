UHP seizes 80 pounds of pot, thousands of pills in Summit County traffic stop

Duane Joseph Lee, 50, of California, was traveling east on Interstate 80 Oct. 27, just past U.S. Highway 40, when the Utah Highway Patrol clocked him going 10 over the speed limit.

Utah Highway Patrol The drugs were allegedly contained in large duffels in a Lexus sedan.

Court papers filed Oct. 28 say a state trooper stopped Lee, smelled marijuana and searched his vehicle.

According to UHP, the search revealed 83 pounds of marijuana; six large vacuum-sealed bags of psilocybin mushrooms; 4,000 MDMA or Ecstasy pills; 200 THC cartridges; three dozen packages of edibles; plus multiple pre-rolled joints.

Lee was identified by his California driver’s license, however, his final destination was unclear.

He's charged with three counts of drug possession with intent to distribute. Third District Judge Richard Mrazik has ordered he be held in the county jail without bond.

Two of Lee’s charges are second-degree felonies, the other is third degree. He faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

An initial appearance date had not been scheduled as of Tuesday.