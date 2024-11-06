Barnes & Noble opens soon in Wasatch Back

Barnes & Noble will open its first Wasatch Back location in Park City soon.

It’s in the old Bed, Bath & Beyond building on Redstone Center Drive at Kimball Junction.

On KPCW’s “Mountain Money,” area manager Cammie Kirkham-Herritt said the bookstore chain has opened 43 locations this year with plans for 15 more before 2025.

“People fell in love with reading again. We saw ‘Book-Tok’ give a real resurgence to reading, especially among younger readers,” she said. “Bookstores have always kind of been around to stay. There's really nothing that can replace walking through a bookstore, browsing the shelves and finding what's your next best read.”

The 22,000-square-foot store will house around 100,000 titles, that's 20 books for every Park City resident.

Kirkham-Herritt said the store already has a lineup of authors for book signings its first month.

“We're currently finalizing some of those dates and with some of our authors,” she said. “But Utah has a very healthy local author population and those authors always come out to support the bookstores.”

She said there will also be programming and activities for kids.

Check the store's social media for the latest updates.