Democrats take lead in Summit County Council seat races

The Summit County Clerk’s Office released the first round of preliminary election results shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Nearly 12,000 votes were tallied in the contested council races on election night, and the county clerk had received 20,000 ballots by Nov. 4, the day before the election.

After the first count, Armstrong had 56% of the vote. His Republican opponent, Hoytsville entrepreneur Tory Welch, had 44%. They’re vying for seat A, which Armstrong currently holds.

In the race for seat C, being vacated by Council Chair Malena Stevens, McKenna is winning by a narrower margin.

She has an 8% lead over Republican Ari Ioannides, a board member at the North Summit Fire District and Park City Institute.

Democrat Tonja Hanson is unopposed for reelection to seat B.

All county council seats are at large, representing all of the county.

Overall, precinct-by-precinct data is showing a partisan split between eastern and western Summit County. Eastside voters seem to prefer Republican council candidates, and Democrats are performing better closer to Park City.

The clerk’s office plans to release the next round of tallies around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Results are preliminary until they’re certified by local canvass boards weeks after the election. Officials in Summit and Wasatch counties have yet to announce when results will be certified.