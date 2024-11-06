Four crashes snarl Parleys Canyon commute after election
Eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon reopened after four separate crashes caused major traffic backups Wednesday morning.
Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Josh Heywood said the first crash around 6:30 a.m. near Mt. Aire Canyon, involved two vehicles. Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries.
Then a single vehicle rolled in the same area shortly after. Heywood said it was unclear what led to the rollover, possibly a reaction to the first crash. That driver also went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
UHP was also called to two other crashes on eastbound I-80 Wednesday morning. Both were described as minor and no injuries were reported.
The crashes were cleared and lanes reopened shortly after 9 a.m.