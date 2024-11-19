Summit County Council certifies 2024 general election results

Summit County reelected Democrat Roger Armstrong to the council seat he’s held for 12 years. Voters also reelected unopposed Democrat Tonja Hanson to her second term.

Democrat Megan McKenna won a tight race with Republican Ari Ioannides for the only open seat on the council, by about a 1% margin.

As for ballot initiatives, a new 0.5% sales tax to fund emergency services passed and will go into effect next summer. And voters in northern Summit County rejected a $114 million bond to fund a new high school.

In the Park City School District, Eileen Gallagher and Susan Goldberg won seats on the Board of Education.

Kathleen Britton prevailed over Danny Glasser in the only contested race for the board.

In contested races for other school boards, Wade Woolstenhulme unseated incumbent Wendy Radke to represent Oakley on the South Summit Board of Education.

Dan Eckert beat Garrett Carpenter to represent Kamas on the board.

In North Summit, incumbent Waylon Bond prevailed over Walter Yates to represent Coalville. And Maggie Judi unseated incumbent Clark Staley on the North Summit Board of Education in Hoytsville.

Summit County voter turnout was just shy of 90%. All winning candidates take office in January.

Click here for Summit County election results.