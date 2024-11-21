© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County swings slightly right in 2024 presidential vote

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 21, 2024 at 5:15 PM MST
President-elect Donald Trump attends UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York, with Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr., Dana White and Elon Musk.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President-elect Donald Trump attends UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York, with Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr., Dana White and Elon Musk.

Similar to the rest of the country, Summit County voters moved towards Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

With 56% of votes, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris won the majority of ballots in Summit County, typically a liberal stronghold in conservative Utah.

But compared to the 2020 presidential race, Trump increased his share of votes in Summit County by over two percentage points.

All numbers are according to the Utah election results website.

Trump performed the best in the Echo area of northern Summit County, where he won over 86% of votes. The president-elect also won over 80% of votes in south Coalville and Henefer.

Harris did well in Summit Park and the Park City neighborhoods of Old Town and Prospector, collecting nearly 80% of votes in those precincts.

Trump also did slightly better in Wasatch County when compared to 2020, increasing his vote share by a little over one percentage point to 62%.

The Republican nominee won over 80% of votes near Wallsburg and the neighborhood surrounding Wasatch High School.

Harris did the best in Interlaken and Hideout, taking over 60% of votes in those precincts.

This reporting does not include precincts with single-digit vote counts.

The Summit County and Wasatch County councils certified the presidential election results on Nov. 19. The Utah Lt. Governor’s Office begins its certification of results Nov. 25.
Summit County
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta