Summit County swings slightly right in 2024 presidential vote

With 56% of votes, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris won the majority of ballots in Summit County, typically a liberal stronghold in conservative Utah.

But compared to the 2020 presidential race, Trump increased his share of votes in Summit County by over two percentage points.

All numbers are according to the Utah election results website .

Trump performed the best in the Echo area of northern Summit County, where he won over 86% of votes. The president-elect also won over 80% of votes in south Coalville and Henefer.

Harris did well in Summit Park and the Park City neighborhoods of Old Town and Prospector, collecting nearly 80% of votes in those precincts.

Trump also did slightly better in Wasatch County when compared to 2020, increasing his vote share by a little over one percentage point to 62%.

The Republican nominee won over 80% of votes near Wallsburg and the neighborhood surrounding Wasatch High School.

Harris did the best in Interlaken and Hideout, taking over 60% of votes in those precincts.

This reporting does not include precincts with single-digit vote counts.

The Summit County and Wasatch County councils certified the presidential election results on Nov. 19. The Utah Lt. Governor’s Office begins its certification of results Nov. 25.