What's open, closed on Christmas
Many grocery stores in the Wasatch Back will be closed on Christmas Day along with liquor stores, the post office and government offices.
Store hours will vary on Dec. 24 and most businesses will be closed on Christmas Day. For Wasatch Back residents whose trash collection day falls on Wednesday, Republic Services and Wasatch County Solid Waste will pick up on Thursday. Tuesday trash collection will not change.
See the list below for grocery store, government offices and recreation hours.
Smith’s grocery store:
Christmas Eve - Closes at 4 p.m.
Christmas Day - Closed
Fresh Market Park City:
Christmas Eve - Open regular hours
Christmas Day - Open regular hours
The Market at Park City:
Christmas Eve - Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Christmas Day - Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Whole Foods Market:
Christmas Eve - Modified hours
Christmas Day - Closed
Macey’s Market in Pinebrook:
Christmas Eve - Closes at 5 p.m.
Christmas Day - Closed
Lee’s Market in Heber:
Christmas Eve - Closes at 5 p.m.
Christmas Day - Closed
Liquor Stores:
Christmas Eve - Closes at 6 p.m.
Christmas Day - Closed
U.S Post Offices:
Christmas Eve - Open regular hours
Christmas Day - Offices closed, Priority Mail deliveries only
Park City Government buildings:
Christmas Eve - Closed
Christmas Day - Closed
Summit County Government buildings:
Christmas Eve - Close around noon
Christmas Day - Closed
Wasatch County Government buildings:
Christmas Eve - Closed
Christmas Day - Closed
Park City MARC:
Christmas Eve - Closes at 1 p.m.
Christmas Day - Closed
Park City Ice Arena:
Christmas Eve: Open regular hours
Christmas Day - Closed
Basin Rec Fieldhouse:
Christmas Eve - Closes at 1 p.m.
Christmas Day - Closed
PARK CITY LIBRARY:
Christmas Eve - Open 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Christmas Day - Closed
Summit County Libraries:
Christmas Eve - Closes at 3 p.m
Christmas Day - Closed
Wasatch County Library:
Christmas Eve - Closed
Christmas Day - Closed