What's open, closed on Christmas

Store hours will vary on Dec. 24 and most businesses will be closed on Christmas Day. For Wasatch Back residents whose trash collection day falls on Wednesday, Republic Services and Wasatch County Solid Waste will pick up on Thursday. Tuesday trash collection will not change.

See the list below for grocery store, government offices and recreation hours.

Smith’s grocery store :

Christmas Eve - Closes at 4 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

Fresh Market Park City:

Christmas Eve - Open regular hours

Christmas Day - Open regular hours

The Market at Park City :

Christmas Eve - Open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Christmas Day - Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Whole Foods Market :

Christmas Eve - Modified hours

Christmas Day - Closed

Macey’s Market in Pinebrook :

Christmas Eve - Closes at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

Lee’s Market in Heber :

Christmas Eve - Closes at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

Liquor Stores :

Christmas Eve - Closes at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

U.S Post Offices :

Christmas Eve - Open regular hours

Christmas Day - Offices closed, Priority Mail deliveries only

Park City Government buildings :

Christmas Eve - Closed

Christmas Day - Closed

Summit County Government buildings :

Christmas Eve - Close around noon

Christmas Day - Closed

Wasatch County Government buildings :

Christmas Eve - Closed

Christmas Day - Closed

Park City MARC:

Christmas Eve - Closes at 1 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

Park City Ice Arena:

Christmas Eve: Open regular hours

Christmas Day - Closed

Basin Rec Fieldhouse :

Christmas Eve - Closes at 1 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

PARK CITY LIBRARY:

Christmas Eve - Open 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Christmas Day - Closed

Summit County Libraries :

Christmas Eve - Closes at 3 p.m

Christmas Day - Closed