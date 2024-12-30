© 2025 KPCW

New Year’s Eve events in the Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 30, 2024 at 4:58 PM MST
Park City Mountain silver sky nights at Canyons Village
Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain silver sky nights at Canyons Village

The Wasatch Back will ring in the new year all day with celebrations for residents and visitors of all ages.

Tuesday's festivities begin at the Park City Library with a “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It features crafts and a balloon-drop countdown at noon.

Park City Mountain will ring in 2025 on New Year's Eve with free, live music starting at 2:30 p.m. and fireworks at 7:30 p.m. at Canyons Village.

In Wasatch County, Midway’s Art Around the Square will host the New Year’s Eve Ball and Social at the town hall Tuesday.

Adults are encouraged to “get your glitter on” and come dressed for the dance lessons and the live band. Tickets are $15 and doors open at 7 p.m.

Then Wednesday, Art Around the Square will throw a family-friendly country contra dance. It’s $5 per person. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with dancing at 1 p.m.

Tickets for both events can be found here.

