Longtime Snyderville Basin planning commissioner resigns

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 31, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST
Thomas Cooke
Thomas Cooke
Thomas Cooke

Thomas Cooke stepped down after nearly eight years, adding a second vacancy to the seven-person board.

Summit County is accepting applications for Cooke’s seat until Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

“I feel like I've had a good run, and I think it's a good time for other people to get involved,” he told KPCW.

Cooke was appointed in 2017 and last year began his third term. His replacement will serve out the rest of the three-year term set to expire in 2026.

“We're inching closer towards wrapping up a general plan revision process,” he said. “If I have any regrets, maybe it's that I'm not going to stay on long enough to see that all the way through.”

Cooke works as the digital strategist for the Salt Lake City Bicycle Collective, and he made unsuccessful bids for the Summit County Council while on the planning commission in 2022 and 2024.

“I'm taking a little break just to sort of recalibrate and find a way to have a greater impact in the community,” Cooke said. “I don't necessarily think running for office is that path for me. I think I gave it a shot, and I think there are definitely other ways to serve the community.”

Fellow Commissioner Chris Conabee also stepped down this year. Applications to replace him closed in early December.

The planning commission is both administrative and legislative.

That means it considers permit applications for properties in western Summit County, outside of Park City proper, and it writes the changes to that area’s development code.

Commissioners are volunteers appointed by Summit County councilmembers, the majority of whom used to be planning commissioners themselves.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
