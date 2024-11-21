Basin planning commission chair steps back, citing personal workload

Conabee is a principal at real estate development firm Utah Development & Construction. He was recently promoted, which he says will require additional travel.

And he says there’s a flurry of projects coming, another factor that will take time away from his duties as chair of the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.

“I have too much work, and I'm going to fail at both of them if I continue,” he said. “I did tell the commissioners that should free up in a period of time, and I would love to do public service again. I always try and make sure I'm doing something in the public arena just to give back.”

Summit County advertised the vacancy Nov. 20 and is accepting applications on its website through 5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Conabee said he received kind notes from fellow commissioners after informing them of his plans.

“We're getting ready to have a new chair,” he said. “She'll be awesome — Tyann Mooney. She's very, very well educated and very bright.”

The planning commission is both administrative and legislative.

That means it considers permit applications for properties in western Summit County, outside of Park City proper, and it writes the changes to that area’s development code.

Commissioners interview with and are appointed by the Summit County Council.

Most recently, the planning commission approved a new Maverik gas station and convenience store on Old Highway 40 . It also reviews developments in Canyons Village .