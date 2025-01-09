Summit County Sheriff increasing speed patrols on 224, 248

The sheriff’s office cites a concerning increase in reports of excessive speeding.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skyler Talbott said it is an around-the-clock issue.

“There's definitely an influx during your busy traffic time,” he said. “So when folks are taking the kids to school in the morning, going to work themselves in the morning, and then same thing in the afternoon. When people are out trying to pick kids up from school, get home from work.”

The speed limit on state Route 224 was reduced to 45 miles per hour in 2022, but Talbott said they see drivers going above the previous 55 mph limit.

“We'd certainly urge people, as they're going through that area to be aware, yes, the speed limit has dropped," he said. "But we're also seeing people just, just speeding way outside of what was ever allowed on that road.”

The highway patrol said it’s working to reduce another recent issue as drivers try to skirt traffic.

A UHP Facebook video shows a trooper stopping a driver for using the center turn lane to go around backed up traffic.

Talbott reminded drivers it is important to follow the rules of the road, especially during rush hour.

“What you have is, you have someone doing, you know, a good 30, 35 miles an hour coming up that center turn lane with stopped traffic on the right,” he said. “Well, when someone closer to the light who's following the rules of the road, when they then go to get into that left shared turn lane, well, they're going 0 miles an hour getting directly in front of someone going 30 miles an hour, and that's where you have the potential for those rear-end collisions.”

He said the same goes for the right shoulder when turning right.