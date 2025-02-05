© 2025 KPCW

Power outage closes Summit County offices in Coalville

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 5, 2025 at 1:44 PM MST
The summit county courthouse in coalville
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
The Summit County Council meets in council chambers at the courthouse on Main Street in Coalville (above).

Power was restored in northern Summit County before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Rocky Mountain Power said 2,063 customers were without power for a couple of hours the afternoon of Feb. 5. The outage began at about 2:45 p.m.

Crews investigating the cause observed "obvious distress" to a substation transformer in the area, according to Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson David Eskelsen.

The transformer takes high-voltage electricity and turns it into a lower voltage safe for transmission to customers.

According to Rocky Mountain Power's outage tracker, power was restored at least 2.5 hours earlier than initially estimated.

KPCW

Summit County officials closed offices at the courthouse on Coalville's Main Street Feb. 5 after the outage. The Summit County Council was meeting at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction, so its livestream was unaffected.

Click here for Rocky Mountain Power outage information. Eskelsen said the website updates every 15 minutes.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas