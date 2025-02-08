Five skiers caught in separate avalanches on Park City ridgeline and near Alta

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the Dutch Draw avalanche was reported just before 1:15 p.m.

A search and rescue team was deployed with aid from Park City Mountain Resort ski patrollers. A medical helicopter contributed aerial support.

Three skiers were caught in the avalanche. One was buried and two others were able to ski out of the slide and dig out the first skier.

The sheriff’s office reports all three skiers were safely escorted off the mountain and did not need medical treatment.

The search and rescue team spoke with other witnesses and determined no one else was involved in the slide.

The avalanche was about 40 yards wide and skier-triggered.

Around 12:48 p.m., two men in their 50s were involved in a separate avalanche occurred near Alta in the Silver Fork area.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said one man died in the slide. Emergency crews took the other man to the hospital.

The cause of the avalanche is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office reminds everyone headed to the backcountry to check avalanche conditions and carry the necessary safety equipment before venturing into the mountains.