Summit County manager: hunting bill may be revised by Utah House

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” that Rep. Casey Snider may amend House Bill 309.

“We're working with the bill sponsor. We feel like there's been some concessions made on his part, to not run that bill, to either pull that bill or to remove that provision that would limit our ability to limit hunting,” Scott said.

Summit County is close to finalizing its purchase of the 8,600-acre 910 Cattle Ranch behind Jeremy Ranch, and it told the property owner it would permanently ban hunting there.

“The owner has never had hunting on his property in the 30-something years he's owned it,” Scott added.

Residents and staff thought the initial draft of HB309 may require Summit County to renege on that promise, which was a condition of the $55 million purchase.

Under the bill the county could still ban firearms, just not bow hunting or trapping.

It would not affect privately-owned land, just county- or city-owned land larger than 500 acres. That fed concerns about Round Valley’s hunting ban too.

Scott says the county is monitoring HB309 daily. It went to the House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee Feb. 3, but had not had a hearing as of Feb. 11.

It includes other provisions that would require members of regional hunting advisory councils to hold hunting licenses and bans feeding big game, now including bison.