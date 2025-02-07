Utah House bill may change 910 ranch, Round Valley hunting bans

Part of House Bill 309 would prohibit Utah counties and cities from restricting hunting on land they purchase or own that’s 500 acres or larger.

And that hunting restriction is exactly what Summit County promised for the 910 Cattle Ranch, below Jeremy Ranch, which it will purchase with $15 million in open space bond money and a $40 million federal grant.

Property owner David Bernolfo has long banned hunting on his ranch, and it was a condition of the August 2023 purchase agreement: “Under no circumstances shall there be hunting of any kind permitted on the premises.”

A September 2023 county ordinance made violations a class B misdemeanor.

Summit County 910 Cattle Ranch extends west to the Salt Lake County border, almost to Big Mountain. Around 1,800 of its 8,576 acres are in Morgan County.

If HB309 passes, local governments won’t be allowed to enforce a blanket ban.

It only lets them prohibit firearms, which Park City Manager Matt Dias said likely legalizes bow hunting and trapping on the 910 as well as Park City-owned Round Valley.

“I don't want to get ahead of myself. The language is relatively new, but it would have implications throughout the state,” Dias said at the Feb. 6 Park City Council meeting. “This isn't just us. This is southern Utah. There are cities and towns everywhere, up in northern Utah.”

The bill’s sponsor, Cache Valley Republican Rep. Casey Snider, was formerly the executive director of the Bear River Land Conservancy. He declined KPCW’s request for comment.

“Summit County is aware of HB309 and its implications on the 910 ranch acquisition. At this time, we are working to learn more from our state legislature,” Summit County Lands and Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby told KPCW in a statement.

As of Feb. 7, Kirby said the acquisition had not been finalized, pending due diligence with the U.S. Forest Service.

Utahns amended the state constitution in 2020 to enshrine the right to hunt and fish.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says hunting is an important tool to manage wildlife in areas without robust predator populations.

Kirk Robinson, who runs the Salt Lake City-based Western Wildlife Conservancy, said Utahns already have enough places to hunt.

“In the case of Utah, it's all about how many animals can we kill without destroying the population so that we have more to kill next year,” he told KPCW. “Now, I'm not against hunting in general. I think it's a time-honored tradition and has its value in its own right, but it doesn't need to occur everywhere.”

Robinson read HB309, introduced Jan. 23. He was familiar with the 910 ranch acquisition, so he alerted Summit County locals.

Parkite Sean Ziegler shared concerns with the Summit County Council Feb. 5, saying “we get one chance in the beginning to get it right.”

“Hunting certainly has a time-honored place in Utah and must be respected,” the 27-year resident said. “Just not on the 910.”

County Councilmember Roger Armstrong anticipates potential conflicts with other types of recreation on the 910. The county is polling residents on what kinds of recreation they want; Round Valley already has trails.

“We're going to work with the bill sponsor and see if we can, if we could get, some relief from it somehow,” Armstrong said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

HB309 was awaiting a reading in the House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee as of Feb. 7.