© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Snowstorm raises avalanche risk to high in Utah’s backcountry

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published February 14, 2025 at 5:26 PM MST
A ski patroller assesses an avalanche triggered by explosives.
Park City Mountain
A ski patroller assesses an avalanche triggered by explosives.

Avalanche danger is high across the state and more snow is on the way, the Utah Avalanche Center says backcountry conditions will remain a risk this weekend.

Forecaster Toby Weed’s report said heavy snowfall and strong wind drifts from the southwest will continue to elevate the danger. He said natural and human-triggered avalanches are increasingly likely on slopes steeper than 30 degrees at all elevations.

Forecaster Greg Gagne recommends avoiding the backcountry until conditions improve.

He said there were two close calls in Big Cottonwood Canyon Thursday and there have been many more so far this season.

Four people have died in slides this season. That’s more than Utah’s average number of fatalities for this time of year.
Summit County
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller