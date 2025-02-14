Snowstorm raises avalanche risk to high in Utah’s backcountry

Forecaster Toby Weed’s report said heavy snowfall and strong wind drifts from the southwest will continue to elevate the danger. He said natural and human-triggered avalanches are increasingly likely on slopes steeper than 30 degrees at all elevations.

Forecaster Greg Gagne recommends avoiding the backcountry until conditions improve.

He said there were two close calls in Big Cottonwood Canyon Thursday and there have been many more so far this season.

Four people have died in slides this season. That’s more than Utah’s average number of fatalities for this time of year.