Francis Best Western moves ahead with 3-story plans, 40-foot height

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:37 PM MST
The proposed Best Western Plus would be located at the northwest corner of state Route 32 and Lambert Lane.
BA Architects
The proposed Best Western Plus would be located at the northwest corner of state Route 32 and Lambert Lane.

The next public hearing is Thursday at the Francis City Planning Commission.

Planning commissioners will review the Best Western Plus' permit at the Feb. 20 meeting.

The Kamas-area builder, Harwood Development, initially hoped for four stories instead of the allotted three.

But that required a code amendment that sparked opposition from residents, some of whom thought the hotel was seeking a taller height than zoning allows. It was only seeking an extra story within the same height.

When residents learned the height wasn’t slated to change, some asked for it to be lowered anyway.

“I would like to formally request a re-vote on allowing the 45-foot height building maximum that was approved in August,” resident Lindsay Hancock told the city council Feb. 13.

Francis passed an ordinance upping heights in the city center zone from 40 to 45 feet Aug. 8.

But a planning commission staff report indicates the Best Western is actually within the commercial zone, where heights are still capped at 40.

So the hotelier is asking for a permit for three stories, 69 rooms and 40 feet Feb. 20. Public comment will be taken, and planners are required by law to approve the permit if the builder complies with zoning and mitigates adverse effects.

The week prior, the city council couldn’t come to a decision on the four-story issue.

Motions both to approve and deny the change were split 2-2, with one councilmember missing. The others decided to table the issue until the entire council could vote.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas